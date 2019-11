Beauty Editors Hoard This Fragrance — & Now It’s At Ulta Beauty

Four years later, Somer's products have landed front and center in Ulta Beauty's SPARKED program . The initiative, which launched this past summer, highlights indie brands online and in-store while also offering the founders mentorship and support. As part of the program's second phase — along with two other brands, Petite 'n Pretty and NALBA — Somer is able to see her visions of greater visibility come true. "Our goal was to bring [the brand] to a wider audience, and Ulta Beauty was the right fit both in what they stand for as a beauty destination, supporting women and communities, and this amazing program," she tells Refinery29.