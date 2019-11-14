The Country Music Association award's pretty little souped-up four-wheel drive better watch out, because Carrie Underwood fans are on a rampage. The longtime CMAs host was joined by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton to present the ceremony this year, seemingly as an acknowledgement of women in country's achievements, despite the industry's reluctance to properly celebrate its female creators or promote their songs on the radio. However, after it was all said and done, many fans feel it was an empty gesture. Despite Underwood's three nominations this year for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year, she did not take home a win — but it's her loss in the Entertainer category that has people ready to riot.
The CMAs could not have been clearer: This year was about women. The award show featured not just three women hosts, but also a self-proclaimed "history-making" opening performance by Underwood, McEntire, Parton, Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, The Highwomen, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker, and Gretchen Wilson.
But then history started to repeat itself. Despite Underwood's most recent album Cry Pretty, the three hit singles it produced, the arena tour she just headlined, her performance of "Drinking Alone" that very night, and the fact that she was the only woman nominated in the category, Entertainer of the Year still went to Garth Brooks for the seventh time — the same number of women who have ever won the award in the show's 53-year history, the last being Taylor Swift in 2011. For an award show that was meant to be a breath of fresh air, many felt like this was a slap in the face.
As soon as the speech was over, Underwood had to come back out on stage to wrap up the night, closing her 12th year hosting the show with only nine awards to show for it.
Women didn't totally lose out this year. Maren Morris's album GIRL took home to top prize, Kacey Musgraves won Female Vocalist of the Year as well as Music Video of the Year for "Rainbow," Jenee Fleenor won Musician of the Year for the fiddle, and Ashley McBryde won New Artist of the Year. However, Underwood left empty-handed. It's like they forget she's a national icon after becoming the one of the most successful winner of American Idol.
