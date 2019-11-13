Netflix & Nickelodeon Are Here To Battle Disney+

Just a few days after the official launch of the long-awaited Disney+ platform, streaming service Netflix announced a major move of its own. Netflix will be joining forces with children’s channel Nickelodeon to produce original animated content.
With Disney+, fans of the media powerhouse will have access to series and films from Disney's multiple entertainment studios, old and new. From throwback Disney Channel films (yes, I will be hosting a cheetahlicious Cheetah Girls movie marathon in the near future) to brand new shows starring your favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes — if Disney made it, Disney+ will stream it.
Advertisement
Though the first rollout of Disney+ content only includes 11 different shows and movies, it's nothing to scoff at. You can return to East High and meet Troy and Gabriella 2.0 in High School Musical: The Series or watch a realistic-looking Lady and The Tramp fall in love over a plate of meatballs all over again. Star Wars stans will love The Mandalorian, an exploration of the galaxy through the eyes of space's most famous bounty hunter. And you will absolutely squeal with excitement watching your favorite Pixar characters come to life in season one of Pixar IRL.
Like Disney+, the multi-year Netflix-Nickelodeon deal will build on the existing world of the beloved children's channel and expand the ecosystem with new stories. The partnership will include the return of familiar characters of Nickelodeon classics like Hey Arnold!, Danny Phantom, and CatDog, but we can also anticipate a slew of new animated faces in the series and films to come. Maybe we'll finally get to see Helga Pataki's not-so-secret obsession with Arnold develop into a proper romance. Fingers crossed.
The latest development in the streaming wars comes days after the launch of AppleTV+, the technology company's first venture into original programming. AppleTV+'s hyped lineup is brimming with Hollywood A-listers starring in series that span every genre; Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon lead the ensemble cast of The Morning Show, and Hailee Steinfield stars as Emily Dickinson in the comedy Dickinson (which also hilariously stars Wiz Khalifa).
Advertisement
With all of these different options, it's official: You can never say that there's nothing to watch on TV ever again.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you subscribe to something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Related Content:
Advertisement