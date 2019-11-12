Normani Just Went Blonde — & She Looks So Different

If we jotted down a list of celebrities that captivated us in 2019, Normani would surely be at the top. The singer has proven that she's not only here to make us dance to her music and play her videos on repeat, but she's also becoming quite the red carpet star. And just when we thought she'd done it all, she totally flipped the script on her look.
The "Motivation" singer is gracing the winter issue of V Magazine sans her identifiable black tresses. Instead, she's rocking light blonde hair with dark roots. Celebrity hairstylist César Ramirez, who was behind the transformation, shared a behind-the-scenes video of the new look on his Instagram. "What happens when @normani goes blonde," he wrote in the caption.
While the look is temporary — it's a hair piece from Ramirez's wig brand, Wildform — it does make for a successful trial run of the color. Whether it'll inspire her to go for the bleach bowl or not, she's currently fitting right in with Hollywood's latest trend of blonde transformations. From Dua Lipa to Millie Bobby Brown, it seems that blondes are having more fun this fall season.
