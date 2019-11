Noah Centineo Needs Your Help To Shower

After this tweet and this speech , it would not be inappropriate to ask if Noah Centineo is Going Through It. In a word: yes! While I can't speak to the emotional state of the Charlie's Angels star , he did appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night and discussed his torn ACL, which not only required surgery, but a whole new way of life. As he recovered, the actor could barely walk, let alone take care of himself, which meant showers were few and far between. The one time he was able to manage one, it was so momentous that it warranted an Instagram post . Moving forward, however, there's still a rocky road, but Jimmy Kimmel had an idea for how the 23-year-old could cope: enlisting fans to help.