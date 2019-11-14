Nasty Cherry’s Most Mysterious Member Gives Us All The Dirt On Their Netflix Show

“All of us in the band talk about this every single day, like ‘Holy crap! There is a show coming out with us in it that anyone can see and have their own view on, say what they want.’ But I think it’s better that we’re raw and put everything out there because that’s what happened. We’re not trying to hide anything. We weren’t there to be reality TV stars. W, we were there to make music and be in this band. We had to figure out our relationships with each other and the dynamic of being in a band. I’m happy it’s all out there. There’s so much footage that isn’t even in it, I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but you have to cut so much down. I almost wish there were 10 more seasons.”