The Ending Of 13 Reasons Why Will Apparently Wreck Us More Than We Thought

Season 3 of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why was all about the murder of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), making for a season that was less of an emotional rollercoaster and more of a whodunnit. Now it seems that the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why will be a return to the show’s tear-jerking origins, according to a tweet from Dylan Minnette.
The first season of 13 Reasons Why was about Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), a Liberty High School student who died by suicide and left behind 13 tapes detailing the struggles she was experiencing before her death. The series grappled with difficult topics such as sexual assault, bullying, and mental illness. Season 2 was framed by Hannah’s parents’ lawsuit trial against Liberty, for not intervening in the bullying Hannah was experiencing.
Perhaps to keep some mystery about the upcoming season’s plotline, 13 Reasons Why notoriously doesn’t do much promotion in the months leading up to the new seasons. Right now it’s unclear when exactly the show will return to Netflix. One clue we do have about the final season — and, actually, the very last episode of the series — is from Minnette’s Friday tweet.
“[J]ust read the last script of 13 reasons why for the first time at our last table read,” Minnette wrote on the social media platform. “my eyes are puffy.”
just read the last script of 13 reasons why for the first time at our last table read. my eyes are puffy.— Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) November 8, 2019
It’s possible that Minnette is sad to say goodbye to a series he’s worked on for so long, but more likely there’s something in that final episode worthy of tears. The last season of 13 Reasons Why will follow the core group of seniors through high school graduation, which probably means some bittersweet goodbyes between the longtime friends.
This is assuming the characters make it their graduation ceremony and don’t go to prison instead. At the end of season 3, a fisherman pulls up the guns that Clay (Minnette) and Tony (Christian Lee Navarro) threw into the river to save Tyler (Devin Druid) from further trouble. Will Clay, Tony, and anyone else who helped them with this plan face the consequences for these actions?
A completely happy ending may be too much to ask of 13 Reasons Why. We’ll keep the Kleenex on hand, per Minnette's tip.
