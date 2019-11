Reese Witherspoon & Zoe Saldana’s New Series About Grief Is A Family Affair

Before this, Attica wrote for Ava DuVernay's When They See Us, also on Netflix, as well as Fox's Empire. Teaming up with her sister ensures the heart of From Scratch makes it to the screen, and they're not the only family members that will be on set. Saldana's sisters, Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana, will also serve as co-producers. In addition to From Scratch, Saldana will be appearing the third Guardians Of The Galaxy, an upcoming Star Trek sequel, and four more Avatar movies, according to IMDb