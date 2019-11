Then, this past March, Fuentes took to YouTube to confirm that she was indeed publicly splitting from her nail brand after three years. "There have been a lot of questions and concerns about KL Polish, things I have been reading for the past few weeks… The rumors are true. KL Polish is ending, but I don’t want you guys to worry," she said, before explaining her departure from the company. "I started to quickly feel like I was losing control of my own brand… I felt like I needed to start protecting myself and protecting my audience. I knew the only choice I had was to walk away from KL Polish."