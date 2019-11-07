About a month later, there’s a terrible snowstorm that traps the Torrance family inside with no outside communication, since the phone lines are down. Unfortunately for Danny, Mr. Hallorann leaves for Florida (which is weird, because doesn’t he have clairvoyant powers, too? *Shrug*). Jack, who unsurprisingly hasn’t gotten much writing done, is acting more and more bizarre and starts acting aggressively toward Danny and Wendy. Room 237, meanwhile, lures Danny, who can’t help his curiosity and ends up checking it out. While that’s happening, Jack falls asleep at his typewriter and when he wakes up, he tells Wendy he had a nightmare that he murdered her and Danny.