Airbnb Is Going To Verify All Of Its Properties — Yes, All 7 Million

In an effort to improve user trust and safety, Airbnb announced today that its goal is to verify all of its properties by next December. After five people died in a shooting at an Airbnb last weekend, the company announced that it will be taking steps to better regulate its listings — starting with banning "party houses." But today, Airbnb is cracking down even further. Following Vice's recent report exposing a nationwide scam ring on the app, which elicited a response from the FBI, the company is pledging to verify all of its listings for accuracy of photos, cleanliness, safety, and basic amenities.
In a series of tweets, CEO Brian Chesky outlined the efforts Airbnb will be making, including better screenings of "high-risk reservations," "creating a dedicated 'party house' rapid response team," and taking swifter action against those who violate the terms. He also wrote that the company will rebook guests if their bookings don't meet company standards (a direct solution to the claims made in the Vice story) starting December 15. And there will also be a hotline for neighbors to use 24/7 — that real people will answer. As for when we can expect all listings to be verified, Chesky listed December 15, 2020, as the goal date.
By 12/15/20, every home and every host on Airbnb will have been reviewed, with the objective to verify 100% of listings. Trust on the Internet begins with verifying the accuracy of the information on Internet platforms — this is an important step for our industry.— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 6, 2019
