No matter how many times we told ourselves that we'd cut back on certain things this year, we just haven't been able to reduce the amount of our time spent in Target. It's hard enough to make it past the conveniently-placed one-dollar section without buying old Halloween candy and Christmas decor we don't need: With the amount of fantastic beauty loot that hit the shelves this year, it's also been impossible to not fall in love with new products.
Of all the items on our never-ending stack of Target receipts at the bottom of our purse, many of them were worth a winning spot in our 2019 Beauty Innovator Awards. Ahead, shop our favorite Target beauty finds from this year, from a pH-balancing moisturizer to a hair gloss that rivals an in-salon treatment.
