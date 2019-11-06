So Dublin Murders may not be true — but it’s accurate. Both French’s books and the resulting TV adaptation have the same cultural specificity. When it comes to Dublin, French “[knows] the connotations of every neighbourhood and every accent, the slang, the shortcuts, where to get a good pint, where not to walk after dark.” Similarly, the show is quintessentially Irish. In a pop culture landscape where Scandi Noir reigns supreme, Dublin Murders is a welcome addition of Celtic Noir.