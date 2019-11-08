How Rebecca Ferguson Created The Coolest Villain In Doctor Sleep

“I had seen [the movie] when I was younger and [watched it again] to prepare for Doctor Sleep. The connection between the book and movie is all due to Mike Flanagan. He decided to follow the book as closely as he could, but it gave him a freedom as well. He got the blueprint [for The Shining] from Stanley Kubrick, so he could recreate what has already been created. It’s like Kubrick was the mom and King was the dad, and it was a divorce. Now, Mike is bringing the child together that is Doctor Sleep. We recreated the exact copy of the Overlook because we had the same architectural drawings that Kubrick had, so we could enter into the same exact world. On my end, I got to be a new character who got to see this environment for the first time, which was so great as well.”

