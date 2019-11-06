Advent is, traditionally, a time of preparation and waiting. Advent calendars are instrumental in helping us keep time and count down to the day when the counting ends. Counting down to what, you might ask? Technically, it’s a Christian countdown that anticipates the birth of Christ on Christmas. But somewhere along the way, people started stuffing advent calendars with all kinds of goodies that exist mostly just to fill us with anticipation and give us small gifts, one day at a time.
So you have your beauty advent calendar and even your high-end jewelry advent calendar. There are advent calendars filled with toys for kids and of course, advent calendars for adults, which are filled with alcohol -- or, as we call it during advent -- libations.
Here, we’ve compiled ten alcohol advent calendars that address every kind of drinker. There’s something for the hard-to-please, for the drinker who doesn’t discriminate, for the one with impeccable taste, and everyone else in between.