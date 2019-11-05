We find Alyssa living an emotionless life due to her PTSD from a near-rape and the sight of Clive’s bloody death. “I’m always in that house. I’m always in that room. I can’t get out,” Alyssa admits to Bonnie during their verbal skirmish in “Episode 7.” The apparent rejection of James, the sole person who understood all those grim experiences, didn’t help (James was forced into the breakup by Alyssa’s mother). James — who was already holding the abandonment issues caused by his mother’s (Kelly Harrison) suicide — was left completely isolated in the wake of his father Phil’s (Steve Oram) abrupt death, which occurred before the events of season 2. James may be thankful to be alive after the TEOFW season 1 shootout almost killed him, yet he begins season 2 completely alone.

