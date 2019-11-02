Ariana Grande’s Haunted Hotel Halloween Party Was An Iconic TV Throwback

Ariana Grande went big for Halloween this year.
The singer threw a star-studded Halloween bash on Friday night, with celebrity guests including Lizzo and Demi Lovato in attendance. The evening’s theme, haunted hotel, was inspired by the iconic TV series The Twilight Zone.
The Twilight Zone, which dabbled in fantasy, science fiction, and horror, also inspired Grande’s costume this year. She sported a pig-like face similar to those in the seminal Twilight Zone episode “Eye of the Beholder,” complete with a ‘60s-era hairstyle, gloves, and luxe fur shawl (also a nod to the Twilight Zone, which aired from 1959 to 1964)
“[I]’m so incredibly pleased with my theme this year. and the decorations. can’t wait to keep my home disguised as the twilight zone for the rest of my life,” Grande wrote. “i really can’t imagine this going away any time soon. and by that i mean ever.”
not yet finished. but..... i really can’t imagine this going away any time soon. and by that i mean ever. pic.twitter.com/bJzIu5AfF8— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 31, 2019
Grande also expressed her love for the look in an Instagram Story, Entertainment Tonight reports, giving Brown a shout-out for her work. “Thank you @triciasmithbrown & team for transforming my home into the most stunning, haunted hotel,” Grande wrote. “I can’t believe how incredible everything and everyone was. thank you for making all my spooky, twisted, twilight zone dreams come true.”
And, of course, no party would be complete without a photo booth — and Grande’s was perfect for party snaps and family photos alike. Grande’s brother, Frankie (dressed to the nines as the Martian ambassador from the 1996 Tim Burton film Mars Attacks!) shared a shot of the two with their mother, Joan. “Ariana’s Twilight Zone” is emblazoned on the top left corner of the image.
“The family that scares together...” Frankie wrote as a caption, followed by some festive ghost emojis.
Spooky and chic — needless to say, Grande knows how to do Halloween right.
