It Is Not Too Early To Dive Into The 25 Days Of Christmas

There’s a lot on the lineup this year, including old favorites and brand-new specials. Freeform’s original movie Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas reunites fans with one of their Bold Type faves, Aisha Dee. There’s also a new Christmas special from Good Trouble, which will also be a Fosters reunion. Of course, it wouldn’t be the holidays without animated classics like Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.