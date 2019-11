A series like The Morning Show — about the aftermath plaguing TV anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) after she learns her co-host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) has been fired over sexual misconduct — exemplifies everything we’ve learned about shaking up the status quo and the complexities of power dynamics between men and women (and women and women). Even though The Morning Show wasn’t a direct response to what happened with Matt Lauer at the Today show (it’s based on the book Top of the Morning by Brian Stelter ), it’s clear that Apple, along with executive producers Aniston and Witherspoon, agreed that The Morning Show is still an important narrative worthy of a massive audience.