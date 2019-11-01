In Henry IV Part I and Part 2, Falstaff serves as a foil to Hal; he's an old, drunken man who frequents taverns and doesn’t appear to have his life together. Although he is likeable, he certainly isn’t a character people would praise or want to mimic. So, it’s not surprising that Shakespeare loosely formed Falstaff from multiple people to avoid upsetting one particular person. The top theories have narrowed down the similarities to three candidates: Sir John Oldcastle (and the Cobham family), Sir John Fastolf (a little on the nose), and Robert Greene. Don't know those names? Let me enlighten you.