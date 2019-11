Timothée Chalamet has quickly become America’s sweetheart over these last few years, making his upcoming portrayal of Henry V in Netflix’s historical drama The King a must-see event. But while his on-screen character grapples with the stress that comes with ruling a kingdom, the actor has embarked on an exciting adventure of his own: a romantic relationship with his co-star Lily-Rose Depp. Though neither actor has officially confirmed their romance, the photo evidence seems to speak for itself (more on that in a minute). The couple first sparked rumors that they were dating back in October 2018, shortly after filming The King, which was where they initially met. But has their (unconfirmed) relationship been able to withstand the test of time? Are Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp together now