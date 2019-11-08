In the fast-moving world of fashion, street style cred is a currency that can be fickle. Leveraging and maneuvering it into a full-fledged career is not a move many people can pull off. But Ada Kokosar is not most people — the stylist and creative director who burst onto the scene more than a decade ago is frequently the subject of pioneering street style photographers like Scott Schuman and Tommy Ton. In that time, Kokosar established a reputation as one of the most dependable, on-point street style stars, replete with fashion week ensembles that consistently top every insider best-dressed list.
Kokosar is still a regular in the street style circuit. But, she's also now cutting her teeth as a footwear designer with her brand Midnight00, which she describes as “an after-dark world of shoes and accessories.” Known for her PVC-tulle polka dot shoes (included in this year’s MET Costume Institute exhibition), Kokosar switches things up for her SS20 collection: She’s shifting toward more mature, romantic textures — think silk, tulle, and satin in pastel and nude shades. Her inspiration? Luxe lingerie that evokes a sense of intimacy in her shoes and collection.
Ahead, Kokosar speaks to Refinery29 about the creative process behind her new collection and bringing to life this project in an all-women produced photo shoot at the Theatre Marigny in Paris. In keeping with the brand's markers of rawness and authenticity, all of the images are completely untouched.
