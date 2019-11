You might already know a little bit about famed poet Emily Dickinson, but according to the new Apple TV+ series, Dickinson , you don’t know about her rebellious, scandalous years as a young tween on the 19th-century scene. We certainly know her poetry, but what do we really know about the woman behind these words? Dickinson (and its young cast) looks to explore that, taking some generous liberties with this real-life story, bringing us to a time before Emily was famous (and also, before her early death) to dive into her family relationships, along with romantic and platonic ones.