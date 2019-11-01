It’s only been one day — 24 hours — since the New York Times story on Mitch broke, and Alex is likely days away from being out of a job. She counts Charlie ‘Chip’ Black (Mark Duplass) as a friend and confidant, not realizing that he is trying to preserve his job by getting rid of hers. But mostly, the open co-host seat and the fate of Alex’s career is in Cory Ellison’s (Billy Crudup) hands. Even though Chip is the executive producer of the show, Cory is head of the news division and he has a new vision for the show — a younger, Alex Levy-less vision. His plan to get Alex out is to play mind games with her. Cory half-heartedly starts to vet Bradley to come on as a Morning Show correspondent after witnessing the charged interview between the two women, and invites her to an evening gala honoring the show to throw Alex off her game. Bradley is so green to the world of high-brow and high-stakes broadcast media that she isn’t aware that she is being used as a pawn to get under Alex’s skin.

