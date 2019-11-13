The decision to create the Instagram account in the first place, as an impartial third-party “monitor” to the latest beauty industry news and happenings, came about naturally: They’d all grown sick of the same outdated norms they continued to see in an industry that should have been evolving. “We saw that there was a lack of transparency and inclusivity and different things that weren’t being addressed by the beauty industry,” Laundry says. “People see the beauty industry as something that’s glamorous, so we wanted to show that there’s actually a dark side to it. We decided there needs to be an informal watchdog for the community, and a platform to provide a voice for others.”