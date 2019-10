Netflix’s Anna Delvey Series Has Been Officially, Perfectly Cast

Dirty John star Julia Garner, who just earned an Emmy for her role on Netflix’s Ozark , will portray Delvey, a woman who posed as a German heiress in order to scam her New York City friends out of thousands of dollars. In May of 2019, Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for four counts of theft of services, three counts of grand larceny, and one count of attempted grand larceny.