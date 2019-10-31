In the early 19th Century, women prepared Halloween festivities by hosting events with lavish decorations for All Hallow’s Eve. A main component of the holiday’s ornamentation involved women carving pumpkins, hallowing them out and filling them with nuts and fruits. At the end of the night, women would eat their fruit-filled pumpkins before going to bed. The hope here was that on Halloween she would dream about (you guessed it) her future spouse.