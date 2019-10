In the 19th century, many believed that Halloween was the boundary between realms: Living and dead. The lines between these two planes blurred as the presence of otherworldly spirits made it easier to predict the future. Women, specifically, believed that Halloween posed a huge (albeit rather superstitious) matchmaking opportunity. As the story of the woman in the mirror goes, many were convinced that eating an apple in front of a mirror would present you with your one true love if you recited this spell : “Round and round, oh star so fair, you travel and search out everywhere. I pray you sweet stars now show to me this night, who my future husband shall be.” (Cue image of Keanu Reeves.) According to the old folklore, if you saw a skull, you were destined to die before you could marry anyone (an unmarried woman? Oh, the horror!).