Story from News

How To Help The Victims Of The Latest Wildfires In California

Natalie Gontcharova
Photo: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images.
As wildfires continue to ravage parts of both Northern and Southern California, crews are doing their best to minimize the additional damage from powerful new winds.
According to CBS News, the Kincade Fire in Northern California's wine country has already burned an area more than twice the size of San Francisco and destroyed about 60 homes. In Southern California, firefighters are trying to contain the Getty Fire, while the Tick Fire had thousands evacuating over the weekend.
If you're wondering how you can help amid this devastation, read ahead for some local, regional, and national organizations that are helping with relief efforts.
Advertisement

Los Angeles County Fire Department Foundation

The Los Angeles County Fire Department Foundation supports the first responders fighting on the frontlines of the wildfires. It's currently accepting donations for firefighters. The L.A. Fire Department is also providing ongoing updates.

L.A. United Way

United Way of Greater Los Angeles is helping the homeless people who are affected by the fire.

L.A. County Animal Care Foundation

The L.A. County Animal Care Foundation supports animals who were affected by the fire.

CCF Wildfire Relief Fund

The CCF Wildfire Relief Fund supports immediate recovery efforts for major California wildfires, as well as long-term preparedness efforts.

Entertainment Industry Foundation

The Entertainment Industry Foundation is raising money through its Fire Relief Fund.

Volunteer Center of Sonoma County

You can find a database of volunteer opportunities at the  website.

World Central Kitchen at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds

Volunteer with World Central Kitchen at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds to serve meals to people who have evacuated the fires, or you can donate.

Airbnb

You can help host people in need of shelter through Airbnb.
Advertisement

More from US News

R29 Original Series