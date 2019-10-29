How To Help The Victims Of The Latest Wildfires In California

As wildfires continue to ravage parts of both Northern and Southern California, crews are doing their best to minimize the additional damage from powerful new winds.
According to CBS News, the Kincade Fire in Northern California's wine country has already burned an area more than twice the size of San Francisco and destroyed about 60 homes. In Southern California, firefighters are trying to contain the Getty Fire, while the Tick Fire had thousands evacuating over the weekend.
If you're wondering how you can help amid this devastation, read ahead for some local, regional, and national organizations that are helping with relief efforts.
Advertisement
Los Angeles County Fire Department Foundation
The Los Angeles County Fire Department Foundation supports the first responders fighting on the frontlines of the wildfires. It's currently accepting donations for firefighters. The L.A. Fire Department is also providing ongoing updates.
L.A. United Way
L.A. County Animal Care Foundation
CCF Wildfire Relief Fund
The CCF Wildfire Relief Fund supports immediate recovery efforts for major California wildfires, as well as long-term preparedness efforts.
Entertainment Industry Foundation
Volunteer Center of Sonoma County
World Central Kitchen at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds
Airbnb
Advertisement