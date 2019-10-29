How To Help The Victims Of The Latest Wildfires In California

As wildfires continue to ravage parts of both Northern and Southern California, crews are doing their best to minimize the additional damage from powerful new winds.
According to CBS News, the Kincade Fire in Northern California's wine country has already burned an area that is more than twice the size of San Francisco and destroyed about 60 homes. In Southern California, firefighters are trying to contain the Getty Fire, which is getting dangerously close to the Getty Museum, while the Tick Fire near Santa Clarita had thousands evacuating over the weekend.
If you're wondering how you can help amid this devastation, read ahead for some local, regional, and national organizations that are helping with relief efforts.
California Fire Foundation
Statewide, you can donate to the California Fire Foundation, which is providing immediate, short-term relief to victims of the fires.
California Community Foundation
The CCF Wildfire Relief Fund supports immediate recovery efforts, as well as long-term preparedness efforts, for the major California wildfires.
GlobalGiving
GlobalGiving has launched a California Wildfire Relief Fund. According to the website, the fund will support immediate relief efforts like providing food, water, and medicine, and will eventually extend to funding long-term assistance.
L.A. County Fire Department Foundation
The Los Angeles County Fire Department Foundation supports the first responders fighting the wildfires by providing tools, equipment, and resources.
L.A. United Way
Donate to the United Way of Greater Los Angeles Disaster Relief Fund to support low-income residents whose lives have been affected by the wildfires.
L.A. County Animal Care Foundation
Entertainment Industry Foundation
The Entertainment Industry Foundation is raising money to support firefighters and communities through its Fire Relief Fund.
Community Foundation of Sonoma County
The Community Foundation of Sonoma County Resilience Fund is a source of long-term recovery efforts in Sonoma County.
World Central Kitchen
United Way of the Wine Country
United Way has launched the Kincade Fire Emergency Relief & Recovery Fund to help in post-fire relief and recovery efforts.
UndocuFund
The UndocuFund for Fire Relief in Sonoma County is raising funds for undocumented people who have been affected by the Kincade Fire.
