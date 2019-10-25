New Music To Know This Week: Madame Gandhi Ties Her Topknot & More

Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Madame Gandhi "Top Knot Turn Up"
Madame Gandhi drops a new album and a new video today, both of which are worth checking out. We spend a lot of time talking about distractions in today's political climate and that's just what Gandhi addresses here; the song is all about tuning out the b.s. to do the work you care about. On a deeper level, it's about women inspiring women by doing the work — you can't be what you can't see, right?
Wafia "Flowers & Superpowers"
For those who'd rather top knot, turn down, Wafia is back with the first single from her upcoming album. The song is inspired by a night on edibles that turned her into a motormouth and the fine folks who loved her even when she was her most Tahani on The Good Place (read: unlikable!) self. It's a tranquil, chill meditation on acceptance that will put you in your own good place.
Juana Molina "Paraguaya Punk"
Juana Molina is a bad bitch whose music always takes me by surprise. I am very down with her exploration of rock and punk in this track, off her new Forfun EP. The vibe was inspired by the time Molina and her band found themselves on stage at a festival without their usual instruments and had to improvise — which is hella punk. The controlled chaos at work here is infectious and cool as hell.
Good Girl "Misery"
This Philly quartet are about to become your new favorite thing. Arielle, Bobbie, JL, and Megan combine their voices and bring the concept of an R&B girl group into the present with Soundcloud-inspired vibes and cloudy days.
Listen to every great new song from up-and-coming artists I love in 2019 below.
