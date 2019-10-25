Meghan Markle Just Gave Her Go-To Updo A ’60s Twist

For today's royal press appearance, a roundtable discussion as part of the One Young World Summit, Meghan Markle stepped out in head-to-toe burgundy. From the oxblood V-neck sweater to the red leather midi-skirt, Markle's monochromatic ensemble was appropriate for fall and very on-brand sartorially — except for one detail: the hair.
From the front, the updo looked like Markle's signature chignon, complete with loose strands framing her face. However, the photos showing Markle in profile tell a different story. Instead of her go-to bun, she's rocking a voluminous French twist that takes us all the way back to the '60s.
Advertisement
Images snapped from inside Windsor Castle, where the roundtable discussion took place, show a close-up of a smiling Markle and her vintage hairdo. You can be sure that, if it is a true French twist, the updo has been pumped full of hairspray and secured with many well-placed bobby pins.
With everything else falling into Markle's usual beauty formula — minimalist makeup and semi-sheer neutral pink nail polish — this '60s-inspired hair makes a big impact. While the process to create the volume is likely more involved than her favorite low bun, the subtle departure definitely complements Markle's regal aesthetic.
Advertisement