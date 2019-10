On the track, West sings, "Closed on Sunday / You're my Chick-fil-A," a nod to the Christian belief that the Sabbath is a holy day of rest. It's expressed most clearly in Exodus 20:8:11, "Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy," a Bible verse that Chick-fil-A cited in its decision to remain closed on Sundays. That's before West seemingly shouts out his order at the fast food joint: "You're my number one, with the lemonade," which, as journalist David Friend pointed out, is "effectively an advertisement for Chick-fil-A ."