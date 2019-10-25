Kayne West's album #JesusIsKing also includes "Closed on Sundays," which is effectively an advertisement for Chick-fil-A.— David Friend (@dfriend) October 25, 2019
"Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A
You're my number one, with the lemonade." pic.twitter.com/8QlDhsT0UE
But back on October 1st when I said Kanye West was promoting Chick Fil A in his new album and y'all said I was crazy...and here we are with this trash ass Closed on Sunday mess. #JesusIsKing https://t.co/foaDRgNW6k— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) October 25, 2019
u my chick fil a should be an immediate divorce if we’re being honest— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) October 25, 2019
“Closed on Sunday you my Chick-Fil-A You’re my number one with lemonade”— Edgar (@LifeOfEdgar) October 25, 2019
Man... this the type of bar a middle schooler thinks of during lunch #JesusIsKing pic.twitter.com/bTO4sqj4xS
“Closed on Sunday you my Chick-Fil-A You’re my number one with lemonade”— ❤️throb (@coolMAFgames) October 25, 2019
How many delayed dates and scrapped albums for this bullshit pic.twitter.com/q1QFHzoBl2
Did Kanye just compare Church to Chick-fil-A? pic.twitter.com/NoSKX0kOsk— Perk/Whole Lotta Cap out NOW (@gregperkinss) October 25, 2019
This @kanyewest/@ChickfilA collab is the biggest plot twist of 2019— Kris Towers (@ktowers8) October 25, 2019
Listening to the first two songs on Kanye’s new album and then Follow God comes on pic.twitter.com/IiQmHOF7HO— suspended tina (@tinafromnyc) October 25, 2019
last night: I genuinely don’t give a shit about this new Kanye album. It’s going to suck ass— hunter (@tracksuitcowboy) October 25, 2019
right now: dam follow god might be the best song I’ve heard this year lol
YOOO the pocket that Ye found on Follow God>>>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/XXR6Z86YVs— “Columbus Matters” - Malc. (@eh_kees) October 25, 2019