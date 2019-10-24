The Viral Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Is Coming Back Next Month. Are You Ready?

The Sandwich will reportedly be available in 150 Popeyes locations, which are owned and operated by Sun Holdings Inc. CEO Guillermo Perales told Bloomberg that the initial demand during the first release was more than the restaurants were equipped to handle. “The first time they weren’t ready,” he admits. This time, though, an additional 400 employees have been hired (about two per location) to cushion the blow of the overwhelming demand for spicy chicken sandwiches.