Aldi’s Wine Advent Calendar Is Coming Back & It’s All We Want For The Holidays

Aldi is a lot of things: our new favorite Swedish import, a potential Trader Joe’s competitor, and a ridiculously affordable megastore. But it should be best-known for its wine. Aldi wine is good and cheap. Promise. Their best bottle doesn’t clear $10 and at dinner parties, it works double duty: It’s something to bring to the table, and so delicious, it's also a party trick.
So imagine how perfect it would be to have the perfect sip for each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas Eve. If only one could find a whole box for under $70. Well, you don’t have to imagine, because Aldi is offering up exactly this: 24 little wine bottles, each housed in their festive little drawers. Aldi’s wine advent calendar will hit store shelves starting November 6th.
These calendars are in such high demand that Aldi is limiting them to two per customer and will not restock them once they’re sold out. Although these are meant to be dipped into a day at a time, you could collect all of Aldi’s advent calendars and throw a rager: the beer and cheese advent calendars can turn your party into a tasting feast of international wines, cheeses, and beer.
