Dennis Quaid’s Engagement To His 26-Year-Old Fiancée Is Life Imitating Art

Dennis Quaid, star of near-perfect film The Parent Trap, is being trolled over his recent engagement. The reason? His new bride-to-be looks suspiciously like the 26-year-old woman his Parent Trap dad is engaged to in the movie. Oh, and she also happens to be 26.
On Monday, Quaid, 65, proposed to girlfriend Laura Savoie, a PhD student at the University of Texas Austin’s Red McCombs School of Business. The proposal took place in Hawaii, according to Extra, where Quaid is filming upcoming movie Midway.
“She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, 'Will you marry me?' — and then she fell down,” Quaid told Extra.
Fans immediately noted that Quaid’s bride-to-be — who is blonde and, again, also 26 — looks a lot like Meredith Blake, played by Elaine Hendrix in the film. In the movie, Lindsay Lohan’s twins Annie and Hallie attempt to sabotage the relationship between their father Nick Parker (played by Quaid) and Meredith, whom they believe is a gold digger. They’re not wrong, but like...why wouldn’t you want to marry a handsome guy who owns a basement full of wine?
To be clear, Savoie — who reportedly was valedictorian at the University of Notre Dame in 2015 — isn’t Meredith Blake. (Pretty sure Mer just wanted that MRS degree and wouldn’t waste time with a PhD.) However, that didn’t stop the comparisons — and even actress Hendrix got in on the memes.
“Watch out for those twins,” Hendrix joked on Twitter.
Watch out for those twins. 👯♀️ https://t.co/Rloat1gLCy— Elaine Hendrix (@elaine4animals) October 21, 2019
laura saw THE PARENT TRAP in middle school and called meredith blake an amateur https://t.co/1raEg9KCXE— jourdain searles (@jourdayen) October 21, 2019
Y’all, I screamed😂 Meredith Blake out here reminding Dennis she was the OJ, step aside Laura! @elaine4animals pic.twitter.com/DyAi8Zwsbg— Childless Gambino (@IsThatTyFlee) October 22, 2019
Laura Savoie, doctoral candidate at the University of Texas at Austin, secured the bag and became Meredith Blake. Light the tower for her https://t.co/cnJBF6Btij— 🕸𝖒𝖆𝖚𝖛𝖆𝖎𝖘𝖊 𝖘𝖔𝖗𝖈𝖎𝖊𝖗𝖊🕸 (@CaitlynnWalters) October 22, 2019
That’s not Laura Savoie, that’s Meredith Blake. https://t.co/NUitDP8ipq— haley schreiner (@schreiner_haley) October 22, 2019
While Nick Parker was only married once before, to Natasha Richardson's Liz James, this will be Quaid's fourth marriage following his relationships with P.J. Soles, Meg Ryan, and Kimberly Buffington. Savoie was previously linked to Jeremy Piven.
Refinery29 reached out to Quaid for comment.
