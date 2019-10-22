Starbucks Has A New Halloween Frappuccino, But You’ll Have To Travel For It

It’s as black as any sad heart and as dark as any wretched soul. If Tim Burton characters were Starbucks customers, this is what they’d get (unless they’re ordering the largest black coffee their skeletal hands can hold, of course). But despite its dark and twisty look, Starbucks’s new Phantom Frappuccino is an all-vegan specter of what frappuccinos used to be. In this concoction, black coconut milk and coconut whipped cream are laced with mango essence and drenched with “ghoulish lime slime.”