Everything seems fine now, but Wesley also, um, attempts to shoot Turbo in the finale. It is only because the gun is a confetti blaster (which Turbo knows, but Wesley doesn’t) that Turbo survives. How could Turbo not retain some unresolved, bitter feelings that Wesley was fully ready to kill him? Plus, he will have to abandon the people who were his original followers and trust a new group if he chooses Wesley. Turbo could return to the jocks, who now mostly support Sam, instead of following Josh, who he deeply hated for a majority of this season. In fact, that seems almost certain to cross his mind, at the very least. Sure, we can hope Turbo and Wesley’s love is truly strong enough to make him want to continue to be a better person, but our episode 5 narrator, RZA, did say that Turbo and Wesley’s story would not end well...