Listen Up Grey’s Anatomy Fans: Shonda Rhimes Is Taking Over Your Podcast Queue

First, Shonda Rhimes took over our television screens. Soon it will be our Netflix queues and our podcast feeds. That’s right. The powerhouse creator that brought us Grey’s Anatomy is venturing into the podcast space after signing a three-year deal with iHeartRadio.
Rhimes says that Shondaland Audio will explore many formats in the podcast space, including interviews, nonfiction, and more. And if she’s taking suggestions for pods, we have a few ideas. How about a dedicated interviews pod with the cast members of Grey’s Anatomy? Or a narrative audio spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy? Oh, or an investigative pod that dissects the anatomy of Grey’s Anatomy? Basically, we’ll take anything with Grey’s Anatomy in it.
Rhimes will oversee the development of podcasts at the new division called Shondaland Audio. Executive Sandie Bailey will lead day-to-day operations.
“Podcasting continues to see tremendous growth and I’m excited to partner with iHeartMedia as Shondaland expands its storytelling journey into this medium which has seemed to usher in a unique sense of boldness, intimacy and connection,” Rhimes said in a statement. “With iHeartMedia we aim to share stories that are engaging, insightful, and reflect a robust worldview while staying true to the authentic storytelling voice that has become synonymous with Shondaland.”
Shondaland’s first foray into podcasting with Katie’s Crib, hosted by former Scandal actor Katie Lowes (aka Quinn Perkins). On the weekly show, Lowe chats with guests about the “the unexpected joys, pains, foibles, and hilarity of new motherhood.” New episodes of Katie’s Crib will be distributed by iHeartMedia in 2020.
