The Latest Thing You Can Get At CVS? A Full Makeover.

As with most things sold at CVS, these beauty services are ultra-affordable. A shampoo and blowdry goes for $35, while a blowdry without a shampoo goes for $30. A dry styling session, which could include anything from an expertly-styled bun to romantic waves, goes for $20. Adding accent braids to your hair is just $10. Getting a full face of makeup is $35. And if you buy false lashes in the store, you can get them applied by an expert for $0. Glamsquad is also launching a CVS-exclusive collection of hair-care and beauty tools called GSQ by Glamsquad to align with this expansion.