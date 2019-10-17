Miley Cyrus Adds A Neck Tattoo To Her Ever-Growing Collection

While some couples' idea of romance involves candlelit dinners, cozy movie nights, or a picnic in the park on a sunny day, new couple Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are apparently all about romantic nights at the... tattoo shop.
Earlier this week, Cyrus and Simpson got their first couple tattoo of sorts while visiting a shop together: Cyrus chose a bleeding heart with a dagger cutting through it that reads "Rock n Roll Heart" on the back of her arm, while Simpson opted for a skull and crossbones on his chest.
But for Cyrus, one new tattoo this week just wasn't enough. On Wednesday, she showed fans that she now has "'92," her birth year, inked on her neck.
Advertisement
She debuted the tattoo on Instagram in her usual fashion, writing, "Year of the monkey." And though it doesn't appear that Simpson got inked alongside Cyrus this time around, he was there by her side when she got this one. Cyrus posted a picture of the two at the tattoo salon together that night on her Instagram Story, writing, "Pad thai at the tat shop type."
So do we have another Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson situation on our hands, which had both people continuously, obsessively getting inked throughout their brief but intense love affair? Only time — and Instagram — will tell.
Advertisement