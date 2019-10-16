Just a few weeks ago, Britney Spears, one of pop culture's most iconic blondes, shocked the world by going brunette.
As is the Spears way, she showed off some new dark chocolate brown hair in a video on Instagram, writing, "Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark."
And while she's experimented with different shades of brown since then, Spears has now decided that, actually, the dark side wasn't for her. On Tuesday night, Spears showed her fans that she's back to blonde once more, posting yet another candid video on Instagram. This time, she's wearing her signature bright-blonde hair with smoky roots.
Advertisement
"So maybe blondes do have more fun," she wrote. "It’s not professional Hollywood hair and makeup... but hey it’s real."
Spears has been much more open about her hair changes in the past few months. Back in June, she posted a whole video about her own summer hair makeover, complete with new extensions and highlights, and in September, she posted her new dark brown hair. Perhaps Spears is gearing up for a second career as a beauty influencer? All we have to say is: Please keep the hair content coming, Britney.
Advertisement