The Retro Highlight Trend We’re Importing From London

Actually, the iconic British girl band is an apt point of reference, considering the striped highlight made a resurgence in the UK last year. According to London-based colorist Bryony Cairns of Larry King Salon, the "rogue" highlight is a nod to '90s feminism. "Rogue hair color is an extreme adaptation on the face frame," Cairns explains. "Most commonly, the highlight is bleached blonde, but can totally be adapted to any other color, too. Our clients think of it as the hair equivalent to power dressing , because it's a strong, dramatic look that draws inspiration from confident women, like Drew Barrymore and the Spice Girls."