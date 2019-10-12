New Music To Know This Week: Nilüfer Yanya Mixes It Up, Chloe Lilac Drops A Bop & More

Nilüfer Yanya's reworked take on "Heat Rises" from her March debut album takes the lo-fi aspects of the OG track and puts a new shine on the bass that makes it pop a bit more, sound a bit more crips. The addition of backing vocals from her first guitar teacher, The Invisible’s Dave Okumu, adds a new dimension, especially to the end of the track. But, it mostly takes a solid album cut and turns it into a single. Yanya had one of my favorite albums so far this year — comparing these two tracks and her evolution after a year on the road is a treat.