If You Find It Hard To Hate Paul Rudd’s Work Rival On Living With Yourself, This Is Why

Netflix’s new show Living With Yourself has double the Paul Rudd of any normal project he works on — which is a good thing, because who doesn’t love Paul Rudd? But it also has a regular amount of Rudd's character's work rival, played by actor Desmin Borges, which viewers should also be excited about.
Even though Borges doesn’t have the name recognition of a Rudd (yet, at least), he is just as much as a delight to watch on screen. If this indie actor hasn’t broken out yet, this role will certainly help. On Living With Yourself, Rudd plays Miles, a man who is so out of touch with his regular life that he can barely muster the energy to do, well, anything. He’s bad at his job, bad with his friends, and bad with his wife. So at the suggestion of a particularly smarmy coworker, Dan (Borges), Miles goes to a “spa” that’s more of a science experiment — it clones him into a shiny, happy person and kills the old Miles. Well, or at least it was supposed to kill him. Something goes wrong and… there are two Miles in the world now. And, of course, some mild hilarity ensues.
Borges has appeared on shows like The Good Wife and Preacher, but he’s perhaps best known for his role as former drug-addicted army veteran Edgar Quintero on FXX’s You’re The Worst, which wrapped its final season earlier in 2019. Edgar was a sweetheart and always aimed to please on You’re The Worst, so this role of Living With Yourself's Dan, who is absolutely not a very nice person, is a bit of a departure from the affable characters Borges usually plays.
That doesn’t mean Borges can’t go deep, though — Edgar’s PTSD was a focal point on You’re The Worst, and Borges worked closely with veterans to get Edgar’s portrayal right. “One of the greatest things we get to do on this show is give voice to the voiceless,” Borges told The Hollywood Reporter. “There aren’t a lot of people who look like me on TV; there aren’t a lot of people who have PTSD who look like me on television. I’m very lucky that I get to be one of the first people dipping my toes into the water of what Edgar and this version of a vet is like.”
When he’s not acting, the 35-year-old seems, well, like any other millennial. His Instagram is full of memes, pictures of cute animals, and snaps of food (that he’s eaten or wants to eat). And he, like the rest of the internet, did FaceApp before we all realized it was a privacy nightmare:
Over on Twitter, Borges is pretty outspoken, tweeting about the tire fire that is America’s current political landscape. Here he is standing up for women's rights (a very un-Dan move):
Men.— Desmin Borges (@desminborges) October 9, 2019
You can’t have babies.
Sit down when abortion is discussed.
Also, @StefanMolyneux is an asshole. https://t.co/ITctTFYygs
In fact, Borges’ Internet presence is so relatable that you might just assume his posts are from one of your friends if you’re quickly scrolling by (that’s a compliment, by the way).
Next up for Borges is a show called Utopia where he’ll play a character named Wilson Wilson. And perhaps if Living With Yourself gets a second season, we could get two Dans — who's to say that's not where this whole thing is going? Double the Desmin, double the fun.
