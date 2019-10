If You Find It Hard To Hate Paul Rudd’s Work Rival On Living With Yourself, This Is Why

Even though Borges doesn’t have the name recognition of a Rudd (yet, at least), he is just as much as a delight to watch on screen. If this indie actor hasn’t broken out yet, this role will certainly help. On Living With Yourself , Rudd plays Miles, a man who is so out of touch with his regular life that he can barely muster the energy to do, well, anything. He’s bad at his job, bad with his friends, and bad with his wife. So at the suggestion of a particularly smarmy coworker, Dan (Borges), Miles goes to a “spa” that’s more of a science experiment — it clones him into a shiny, happy person and kills the old Miles. Well, or at least it was supposed to kill him. Something goes wrong and… there are two Miles in the world now. And, of course, some mild hilarity ensues.