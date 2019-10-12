Everything On Tatcha’s Site Is On Sale — Here’s What We’re Buying

When it comes to holiday weekends, we’d go as far to say that the time off from work or school takes a backseat to the myriad of sales that accompany it. Well, we’ve already rounded up the best promos across beauty, fashion, and home from the long weekend, but we’re giving an extra-special shoutout to Tatcha’s Friends & Family sale, which kicks off tomorrow, October 13.
The luxe skin care brand inspired by Japanese beauty rituals pretty much never goes on sale, so a sale on this level is essentially the shopping equivalent of seeing a shooting star. Now onto the fine print: For one week only (wrapping up on October 20), you can take 20% off your entire order on Tatcha.com, no minimum order required. (Sets, however, are excluded.) All you need to do is enter promo code FRIENDS2019 at checkout to save big on bestsellers like the Dewy Skin Cream (and mist variation), Silk Canvas primer, Violet-C brightening serum, and my personal favorite, the Water Cream.
However, even better than the money-saving part (which is already great) is the fact that your fancy jar of face cream will help fuel Tatcha’s ongoing mission to support girls’ education abroad: For each product sold, the brand is providing a day of school to communities in need across 11 countries in Southeast Asia and Africa thanks to the brand's longtime partnership with Room To Read's Girls’ Education Program.
Amazing skin care that isn't just amazing skin care? Sounds like a worthy cause to us. Here's what we're shopping from the site-wide sale. (P.S. They make great early holiday gifts if you want to beat the Black Friday/Cyber Monday rush...)
