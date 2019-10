Everything On Tatcha’s Site Is On Sale — Here’s What We’re Buying

The luxe skin care brand inspired by Japanese beauty rituals pretty much never goes on sale, so a sale on this level is essentially the shopping equivalent of seeing a shooting star. Now onto the fine print: For one week only (wrapping up on October 20), you can take 20% off your entire order on Tatcha.com , no minimum order required. (Sets, however, are excluded.) All you need to do is enter promo codeat checkout to save big on bestsellers like the Dewy Skin Cream (and mist variation), Silk Canvas primer, Violet-C brightening serum , and my personal favorite, the Water Cream However, even better than the money-saving part (which is already great) is the fact that your fancy jar of face cream will help fuel Tatcha’s ongoing mission to support girls’ education abroad: For each product sold, the brand is providing a day of school to communities in need across 11 countries in Southeast Asia and Africa thanks to the brand's longtime partnership with Room To Read's Girls’ Education Program