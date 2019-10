This International Day Of The Girl, It’s Time For Men & Boys To Step Up

I thought about my daughters a lot as I watched coverage of Dr. Ford’s brave testimony. I had been particularly concerned about the message this hearing would send to survivors and young girls everywhere — and the need for male voices to join the chorus of solidarity with Dr. Ford. So, inspired by a group of 1,600 Black women who’d run an ad in support of Anita Hill three decades earlier, I helped organize a “1,600 Men” campaign that gathered more than 13,000 signatures — and raised enough money to run our own full-page ad in The New York Times — declaring that countless men in America "follow in the footsteps of those courageous women," and that "women should no longer have to carry these burdens alone."