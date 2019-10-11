This International Day Of The Girl, It’s Time For Men & Boys To Step Up

Clearly, we have a responsibility to both boys and girls to do better — for men’s own sake, but also because raising healthier, more mindful men has enormous potential to improve the lives of girls and women. As long as men hold a place of privilege and power in our society, they have both the opportunity and obligation to use that position to lift up the people around them. Which is one of many reasons why, throughout my career, I’ve been vocal about the importance and impact of male allyship.