How Romantic Are Each Of The Episodes Of Modern Love?

If Love Actually’s final montage is correct, then love, in all its complexities, is constantly on display in airport arrival terminals.
But love is also on display in the New York Times’ Modern Love column, a weekly glimpse into real people’s actual love stories.
On October 18, watch some columns unfold onscreen in Amazon Prime’s star-studded adaptation. In the show, a parade of A-listers, from Anne Hathaway to Dev Patel, act out eight different essays. The episodes touch on a broad range of topics, from mental illness to acrimonious marriages, and whirlwind romance to aging.
Here’s a guide to all eight episodes, including the original essay.