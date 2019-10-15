This Is The HBO Hidden Gem You Missed — & Need To Watch ASAP

If you can accept that fact, you’ll find a treasure trove of bizarro teats waiting for you. Los Espookys follows four friends: purist Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco), hustler Tati (Fabrega), pragmatist Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti), and príncipe de chocolate Andrés (Torres). Dissatisfied with nearly everything, the foursome decides to lean into their passion for horror and make it a business. The group isn’t merely a pack of makeup artists or movie set designers, though. They lean into the spectacle of horror and all the ways it can manipulate unsuspecting individuals.

