Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Latest Role Will Definitely Surprise You

“After so many years of sort-of working, I've been able to compartmentalize when I'm playing my characters versus who I am, because I never play me. So, I know how to do that, but this was hard, specifically that schedule when we were filming right before my wedding because it was the happiest moment in my life, and in the movie I was dealing with such a difficult topic. But I guess I didn't have to really think about my wedding as much because Nick and my mom did everything. He came down 20 days early. He was like, ‘I know you're filming, why don't you focus on that, and I'll take the responsibility of just handling last-minute prep.’ That really gave me the ability to just focus on being the part. Once the schedule was done, we had this big wrap party and he came to set, they cut a cake, opened some Champagne, and then it was like, all right, now we're on. Now we can start partying.”

