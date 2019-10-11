Here’s what really happened in the first scene: Peri fell into the pit, hit her head upon impact, and immediately died. Ray dove in after her and hit his head, too — which lent to his addled state. A devastated Jo stood next to Ray, sobbing. He struck her down, and she hit her head on a protruding metal bar. Ray put them in the trunk and drove to the hospital for a head injury, just like Dr. Bertham said he did.